10,659 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,120,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,610,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,518,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,420,000 after buying an additional 36,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total value of $1,312,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,015,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,331,888.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 928,312 shares of company stock valued at $126,470,966 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $140.77. 3,380,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.31.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.