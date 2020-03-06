2,178 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by United Asset Strategies Inc.

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.70. 350,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,685. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit