21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

