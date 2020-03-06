3,345 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,345 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $59,522,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,283,000 after purchasing an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stryker by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 551,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $115,766,000 after purchasing an additional 185,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Stryker by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 322,409 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,687,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.18.

SYK traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $186.29. 94,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

