ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.90-$2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.72. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.94.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.