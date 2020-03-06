Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.97.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,368,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,280,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.