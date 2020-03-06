Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $62.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.97.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,368,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,280,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.04% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
