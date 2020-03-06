Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 178.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. 17,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,999. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $357.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.59. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The company had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

