Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2020

Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

AGY stock traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 9.80 ($0.13). 358,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.41. Allergy Therapeutics has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 15.70 ($0.21). The company has a market cap of $63.62 million and a P/E ratio of 19.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

