Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 213.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Argus lifted their target price on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.36.

ALL stock traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 808,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,534. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.