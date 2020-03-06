Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPS traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $11.13. 168,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,369. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.07. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASPS. BidaskClub downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

