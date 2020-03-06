American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 190.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXP traded down $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.78. 727,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,536,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

