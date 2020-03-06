AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $92.03 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.03.

Several research analysts have commented on APPF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,236,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,961,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.09. 7,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,299. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 114.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

