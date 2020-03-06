Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0539 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKEx and Poloniex. Ardor has a total market cap of $53.88 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, OKEx and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

