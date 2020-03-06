Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.84%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Astec Industries stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $905.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASTE. ValuEngine raised shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

