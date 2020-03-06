AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRC. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from to in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. 23,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.38. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $44.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,252.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 29,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $958,217.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,514 shares of company stock valued at $10,478,863 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,626,000 after acquiring an additional 574,205 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,502,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its stake in AtriCure by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 850,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AtriCure by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 261,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 153,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

