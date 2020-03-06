Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Lessened by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $16,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

ADP traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.81. 1,327,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,596. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.20 and a 200 day moving average of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $148.15 and a 52 week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

