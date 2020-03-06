AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXGN. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

AXGN stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 3,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,691. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $504.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,978,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 594,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 88,145 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,031,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,317 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 209,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AxoGen by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

