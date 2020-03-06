Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AXNX stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of -1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.38. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXNX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $153,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 445,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,318 over the last ninety days. 35.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.