Barclays Begins Coverage on PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Barclays began coverage on shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

PPD opened at $29.01 on Monday. PPD has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60.

Get PPD alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher Fikry bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Insiders acquired 77,400 shares of company stock worth $2,496,150 over the last quarter.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.