Binance Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $418.85 Million (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for about $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 billion and approximately $418.85 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, Exrates, HitBTC, Gate.io, FCoin, LBank and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

