BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 218.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,782 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,816 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in BP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 54,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in BP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,656,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.44.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

