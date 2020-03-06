CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.35 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 139,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. CAI International has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

