CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.35 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.30. 139,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. CAI International has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

