Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.90.

Shares of Calyxt stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $4.45. 11,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $216.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.02. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Calyxt will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yves J. Ribeill sold 9,990 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,545.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,320 shares in the company, valued at $209,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 750 shares of company stock worth $5,200. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Calyxt by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

