Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.58.

Cameco stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 99,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Cameco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.59.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 65,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

