Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cannae from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Cannae stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 2,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,035. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cannae had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Cannae by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,658,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,639,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after buying an additional 567,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cannae by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after buying an additional 240,382 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

