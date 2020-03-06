CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CannTrust (NYSE:CTST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CannTrust Holdings Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and produces medical cannabis for health care sectors. CannTrust Holdings Inc. is based in Vaughan, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CannTrust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.56.

Shares of CTST traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 981,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,867. CannTrust has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.17. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CannTrust during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CannTrust during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CannTrust by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CannTrust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CannTrust Company Profile

