Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the marijuana producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CGC. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial cut shares of Canopy Growth to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,315. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.81 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 535.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 283.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

