Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.50. 1,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.33. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 112.68%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner purchased 4,150 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $75,654.50. Insiders bought 5,687 shares of company stock valued at $106,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth $7,804,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

