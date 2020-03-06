Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra dropped their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cars.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 64,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,865. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $518.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth $165,000.

