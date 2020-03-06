Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.68.

CHNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Change Healthcare stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 328,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,934,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.57.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.66 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

