Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

CPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,301. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $2,549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

