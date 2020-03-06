CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 328.69% and a negative return on equity of 214.79%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CHFS opened at $0.41 on Friday. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

