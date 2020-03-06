China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Shares of CHA traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. China Telecom has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Telecom by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 328,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of China Telecom by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 21.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

