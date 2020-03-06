Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. Chuy’s also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.15-1.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. TheStreet cut Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Chuy’s from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.65. 5,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,468. The firm has a market cap of $336.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 2.62%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

