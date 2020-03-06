Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Stock Position Boosted by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.18. The stock had a trading volume of 329,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,442. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.54. Cimarex Energy Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

