City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.25.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 4,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,845. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a market cap of $596.23 million, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%. On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,073.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

