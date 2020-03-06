Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.67.

CLW stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. 34,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,725. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $479.78 million, a P/E ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 2.02.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

