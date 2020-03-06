Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter.

COHN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.35. 1,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,501. Cohen & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

About Cohen & Company Inc

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

