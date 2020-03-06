Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherus Biosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $70,540.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $438,578. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

