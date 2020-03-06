CoinPoker Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $32,872.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s genesis date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 293,244,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,146,285 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

