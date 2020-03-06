CoinUs Price Up 56.3% Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $337,813.00 and approximately $2,431.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

