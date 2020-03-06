Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 137,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.40. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.41.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 424.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

