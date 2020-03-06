ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 220,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,334. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ConforMIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.26.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.91 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,195.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFMS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConforMIS by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 78,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 816,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 425,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

