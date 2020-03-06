Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRBP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

CRBP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. 339,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,442. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $300.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.79. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 58,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

