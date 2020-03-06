Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,624. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $367.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.