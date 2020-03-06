Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Get Cutera alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CUTR. Stephens lifted their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Cutera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

CUTR stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 2,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,112. Cutera has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $334.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 23,855 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $575,621.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,015.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cutera by 706.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.