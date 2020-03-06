Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million.

NYSE CELP traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cypress Energy Partners in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cypress Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.