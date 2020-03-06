Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 143.59% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million.
NYSE CELP traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,180. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Cypress Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Cypress Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.
About Cypress Energy Partners
Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.
Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.