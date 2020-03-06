Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

DNLI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush raised Denali Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.78.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. 109,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.03. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $30.41.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.31% and a negative net margin of 740.74%. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,900,794 shares of company stock worth $78,989,606 over the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

