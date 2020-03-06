DNB Markets Lowers Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) to Hold

DNB Markets downgraded shares of Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Borr Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Borr Drilling presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

BORR traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $1.20. 54,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,322. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Borr Drilling by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $428,000.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

