Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

DCO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Ducommun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.17.

NYSE:DCO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.25. 1,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $501.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.70. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Ducommun had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $436,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,134,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ducommun by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after buying an additional 235,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun in the fourth quarter valued at $3,390,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 2,149.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

